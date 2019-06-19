close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Bayer organises farmer learning event

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

LAHORE: Bayer Pakistan’s Crop Science division organised a Farmer Learning Centre in Sahiwal to promote the adoption of modern farming practices and to showcase Bayer’s latest technologies and high-performing seed varieties.

The one-day event held the other day offered over 350 farmers an opportunity to visit high-yielding maize fields under trial and receive detailed briefings and practical demonstrations on the latest agriculture products and technologies.

In addition to the field trials and demonstrations, the technical experts emphasised the importance of stewardship in promoting the responsible use of innovative crop technology and modern agriculture practices.

Bayer Pakistan CEO and Managing Director Dr Imran Ahmad Khan said, “We are helping farmers improve agricultural productivity by providing the latest technologies and promoting best agronomic practices. Our range of technological solutions is rooted in modern agricultural science, and aims to meet the needs of a growing population.”

He said over the past 20 years, the average yield of maize has increased four-fold due to Bayer’s efforts. “By introducing high-performing maize hybrids, Bayer has helped farmers improve agricultural productivity and increase profits, and we will continue to bring advanced technologies and the latest maize hybrid genetics to Pakistan,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business