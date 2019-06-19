Bayer organises farmer learning event

LAHORE: Bayer Pakistan’s Crop Science division organised a Farmer Learning Centre in Sahiwal to promote the adoption of modern farming practices and to showcase Bayer’s latest technologies and high-performing seed varieties.

The one-day event held the other day offered over 350 farmers an opportunity to visit high-yielding maize fields under trial and receive detailed briefings and practical demonstrations on the latest agriculture products and technologies.

In addition to the field trials and demonstrations, the technical experts emphasised the importance of stewardship in promoting the responsible use of innovative crop technology and modern agriculture practices.

Bayer Pakistan CEO and Managing Director Dr Imran Ahmad Khan said, “We are helping farmers improve agricultural productivity by providing the latest technologies and promoting best agronomic practices. Our range of technological solutions is rooted in modern agricultural science, and aims to meet the needs of a growing population.”

He said over the past 20 years, the average yield of maize has increased four-fold due to Bayer’s efforts. “By introducing high-performing maize hybrids, Bayer has helped farmers improve agricultural productivity and increase profits, and we will continue to bring advanced technologies and the latest maize hybrid genetics to Pakistan,” he added.