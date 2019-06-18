BBH introduces digital token system

Rawalpindi: In a bid to ease the pressure of long queues at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for laboratory tests, the administration has installed a digital token system here Tuesday.

BBH Medical Superintendent Dr Rafique Akhtar told this agency that under the system there are four categories -- men, women, senior citizens and government officials.

Managing long queues during peak hours has always been a huge problem, hence the installation of the automated token queue management system would not only help ease the woes of the patients to considerable extend, besides it would also help improve operational efficiency of the staff, he added.

The medical superintendent said an applicant can now obtain a token from their category installed at the hospital without lining up in long queue. Dr Rafique said the present token system is introduced for the laboratory tests while the system would likely to be implemented to other departments.