close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 19, 2019

BBH introduces digital token system

Islamabad

A
APP
June 19, 2019

Rawalpindi: In a bid to ease the pressure of long queues at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for laboratory tests, the administration has installed a digital token system here Tuesday.

BBH Medical Superintendent Dr Rafique Akhtar told this agency that under the system there are four categories -- men, women, senior citizens and government officials.

Managing long queues during peak hours has always been a huge problem, hence the installation of the automated token queue management system would not only help ease the woes of the patients to considerable extend, besides it would also help improve operational efficiency of the staff, he added.

The medical superintendent said an applicant can now obtain a token from their category installed at the hospital without lining up in long queue. Dr Rafique said the present token system is introduced for the laboratory tests while the system would likely to be implemented to other departments.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad