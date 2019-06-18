close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Scattered rain forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the city Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. The Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” in the east Arabian Sea is likely to further weaken into a depression.

