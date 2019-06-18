Scattered rain forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the city Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. The Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” in the east Arabian Sea is likely to further weaken into a depression.
