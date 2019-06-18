Morgan sets new sixes record as England thrash Afghanistan

MANCHESTER: England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record of 17 sixes in an individual One-day International innings as the World Cup hosts thrashed Afghanistan by 150 runs on Tuesday.

Victory at Old Trafford saw favourites England go ahead of holders Australia to sit top of the World Cup group table on net run-rate.

Morgan’s six-hitting spree in his career-best 148 set the tone for England’s team total of 25 sixes, which was also a new ODI innings record. The Dubliner’s innings, which featured 118 runs in boundaries, was all the more impressive as Morgan had been doubtful for this match with a back spasm suffered in England’s win over the West Indies, in which he could not bat.

“I’m getting quite old, running around with a bad back, I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d produce an innings like that!” Morgan said. Morgan’s masterclass was the centrepiece of England’s 397-6.

Even though bottom of the table Afghanistan, suffering their fifth defeat in five matches, posted their highest World Cup total of 247-8 they were never up with the required run-rate.

Hashmatullah Shahidi completed a gutsy 68-ball fifty on his way to 76, while his fourth-wicket stand of partnership of 94 with Asghar Afghan (44) was a record for any Afghanistan wicket at a World Cup.

Earlier, Morgan, dropped on 28, dominated a third-wicket stand of 189 with Joe Root (88), whose contribution to their partnership was a mere 43. Afghanistan star leg-spinner Rashid Khan set an unwanted record with 0-110 in nine overs — the most expensive return at a World Cup and second costliest in all ODI cricket.

Morgan’s tally surpassed the record of 16 sixes in an ODI innings previously shared by India’s Rohit Sharma, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and West Indies’ Chris Gayle.

He broke the record when he launched Gulbadin Naib for a flat straight hit over the Afghanistan captain’s head. But the very next ball saw Morgan hole out off Naib to end a 71-ball innings that also featured four fours.

Jonny Bairstow had got England off to a solid start, with England accelerating after James Vince fell for 26 when he mishooked paceman Dawlat Zadran to short fine-leg.

In sight of his eighth ODI century, Bairstow’s 99-ball innings ended when he chipped a return catch to Naib. Root was denied a second successive hundred and third of the tournament when he holed out off Naib, whose 3-68 was a creditable return in the circumstances. But the sixes kept coming, Morgan’s 11th bringing up a hundred in 57 balls, with only Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and South Africa’s AB de Villiers having scored faster centuries at a World Cup. England set the ODI team record for sixes when Moeen Ali launched the penultimate delivery of the innings, from Zadran, over long-on.

England won toss

England

J Vince c Rahman b Zadran 26

J Bairstow c & b Naib 90

J Root c Shah b Naib 88

*E Morgan c Shah b Naib 148

†J Buttler c Nabi b Zadran 2

B Stokes b Zadran 2

M Ali not out 31

C Woakes not out 1

Extras (lb1, nb1, w7) 9

Total (6 wickets, 50 overs) 397

Did not bat: J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood

Fall: 1-44, 2-164, 3-353, 3-359, 5-362, 6-378

Bowling: Rahman 10-0-44-0; Zadran 10-0-85-3; Nabi 9-0-70-0; Naib 10-0-68-3; Shah 2-0-19-0; Rashid 9-0-110-0

Afghanistan

Noor Ali Zadran b Archer 0

*Gulbadin Naib c Buttler b Wood 37

Rahmat Shah c Bairstow b Rashid 46

Hashmatullah Shahidi b Archer 76

Asghar Afghan c Root b Rashid 44

Mohammad Nabi c Stokes b Rashid 9

Najibullah Zadran b Wood 15

Rashid Khan c Bairstow b Archer 8

†Ikram Alikhil not out 3

Dawlat Zadran not out 0

Extras (lb1, 8w) 9

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 247

Did not bat: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Fall: 1-4, 2-52, 3-104, 4-198, 5-210, 6-234, 7-234, 8-247

Bowling: Archer 10-1-52-3, Wood 10-1-40-2, Rashid 10-0-66-3, Ali 7-0-35-0, Stokes 4-0-12-0, Woakes 9-0-41-0

Result: England won by 150 runs

Man of the Match: Eoin Morgan (England)

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies). TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)