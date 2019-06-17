Plan to establish urban forests at three sites

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The district administration in collaboration with different departments is establishing urban forests at three locations in the district. Talking to reporters, Divisional Forest Officer Wajihuddin Ahmed said the forest department would extend all-out cooperation for maximum plantation and converting the city into lush green.
