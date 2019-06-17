close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 18, 2019

Plan to establish urban forests at three sites

National

A
APP
June 18, 2019

FAISALABAD: The district administration in collaboration with different departments is establishing urban forests at three locations in the district. Talking to reporters, Divisional Forest Officer Wajihuddin Ahmed said the forest department would extend all-out cooperation for maximum plantation and converting the city into lush green.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan