BNP-M stays out of parliamentary party meeting of ruling alliance

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) opted to stay out of the parliamentary party meeting of the ruling alliance on Monday that had it before the commencement of the National Assembly and Senate sessions separately in the afternoon.

Chief of the party Sardar Muhammad Akhtar Mengal told The News after the adjournment of the sitting of the National Assembly that his party correctly decided not to attend the huddle of the ruling alliance since participants were asked to create rumpus during the proceedings of the House and “We are not for such disruption.”

Akhtar Mengal said that the BNP has not decided to vote for the budget in National Assembly since it is waiting for the response of the government on the implementation of 6-points which were bases for cooperation with the incumbent government. The Baloch leader said that the government is engaged in lip service and it isn’t prepared to implement even some parts of the 6-point agreement. “We could be contented if half of the missing persons are returned to us before the budget deadline, we will consider voting for the government, but it appears that it is not willing to act according to the commitment.”

Under the circumstances, it would be difficult for the BNP to vote for the budget. He recalled that the BNP supported the speaker and deputy speaker candidates of the government, later in the contest for office of the prime minister and lately in presidential contest, the BNP voted for the PTI.

“I can’t give similar undertaking for the budget which has ruined the dreams of the common man,” Akhtar Mengal added. He said that the leaders of other political parties are in contact with him. The BNP will make decision regarding new alignment after due deliberations, Sardar Akhtar Mengal added.