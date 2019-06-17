All New Alto 660cc Launch

ISLAMABAD: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited hosted a launch event to introduce The All New ALTO 660cc. The event was held at Pak China Friendship Center in Islamabad on June 15, 2019. The All New Alto has been developed keeping in mind the Pakistani customers’ needs of a compact yet high performance utility-based car and it is fully equipped to cater to modern day requirements.

Following are highlights of the All New Alto:

The All New ALTO is manufactured by Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited at the Bin Qasim Plant, Karachi. It comes with a modern and sleek Hatchback Aerodynamic design. The product incorporates a high-rigidity, low-weight body that maximizes performance and is in line with the latest international trends. It is equipped with an advanced R-Series 660cc Engine that optimizes the Fuel Efficiency and provides an extraordinary driving pleasure.

Mr. SHUJI OISHI, Global Automobile Marketing- Advisor at Suzuki Motor Corporation, also has honored us with his presence at the inauguration ceremony of the All New ALTO.

In his speech he apprised that Pakistan has always been an exceptional market for Suzuki, leading with a market share of more than 50% for the last two decades. He informed that Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, sees Pakistan as a dynamic market with great potential for growth in the years to come and SMC will introduce more innovative products in Pakistan in future

Mr. Masafumi Harano- MD & CEO Pak Suzuki Motor Company shared his vision that Pakistan is one of the fastest growing economy globally and automobile industry is all geared to grow here further. Pak Suzuki has major contribution towards technological advancement of the Automobile Sector and has played major role in developing largest domestic vendor base. He re-iterated that new Alto will cater well to the new generation, and thanked Pakistan’s customers for making Suzuki their way of life.***