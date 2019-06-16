close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2019

Couple among eight killed in road accidents in Sukkur

National

SUKKUR: A couple was among eight killed in the different road accidents on Sunday.Reports said a truck hit a motorcycle on the National Highway at Hingorja in Khairpur that killed both the riders, identified as real brothers Khalid Nohapoto and Juman Nohapoto. In another incident, a collision occurred between two trailers, killing two people including Zaheer and Kamran Baloch of Muzaffargarh at Lonikot.

A speedy truck overturned while taking a turn at a crossing at Nooriabad, killing two people, identified as Ahmed and Afaq from Karachi while five others injured. In an another incident, a speedy van hit a motorcycle near Khadahar Police Station in Nawabshah that killed a couple named Muhammad Bakhsh Magsi and his wife Zainab.

