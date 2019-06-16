Couple among eight killed in road accidents in Sukkur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A couple was among eight killed in the different road accidents on Sunday.Reports said a truck hit a motorcycle on the National Highway at Hingorja in Khairpur that killed both the riders, identified as real brothers Khalid Nohapoto and Juman Nohapoto. In another incident, a collision occurred between two trailers, killing two people including Zaheer and Kamran Baloch of Muzaffargarh at Lonikot.
A speedy truck overturned while taking a turn at a crossing at Nooriabad, killing two people, identified as Ahmed and Afaq from Karachi while five others injured. In an another incident, a speedy van hit a motorcycle near Khadahar Police Station in Nawabshah that killed a couple named Muhammad Bakhsh Magsi and his wife Zainab.
SUKKUR: A couple was among eight killed in the different road accidents on Sunday.Reports said a truck hit a motorcycle on the National Highway at Hingorja in Khairpur that killed both the riders, identified as real brothers Khalid Nohapoto and Juman Nohapoto. In another incident, a collision occurred between two trailers, killing two people including Zaheer and Kamran Baloch of Muzaffargarh at Lonikot.
A speedy truck overturned while taking a turn at a crossing at Nooriabad, killing two people, identified as Ahmed and Afaq from Karachi while five others injured. In an another incident, a speedy van hit a motorcycle near Khadahar Police Station in Nawabshah that killed a couple named Muhammad Bakhsh Magsi and his wife Zainab.