Pakistani products attract international buyers at Kunming

KUNMING: Pakistani business community highlighted the country’s trade potential by showcasing products at an ongoing week-long expo in Kunming, capital of Chinese Yunnan province.

Being held at Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center in capital city of Kunming, from June 12 to 18, the South and Southeast Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF) is attracting the trade and business community from across and beyond the region.

Around 200 stalls were set up by Pakistani business community.

The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai, Deputy Mayor of Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi and renowned businessmen and media representatives.

The expo featured six major exhibition areas with 17 pavilions and around 74,000 booths set up by the business entities and international organisations from 74 countries.

It attracted more than 3,300 entrepreneurs from home and abroad. Among the participating enterprises, nearly half were overseas.

The seven-day event also marked the holding of the 2nd China-South Asia Cooperation Forum and China-South Asia Media Forum at Yuxi resort city, the 14th China South Asia Business Forum and 7th China South Asia Southeast Asia Think Tank Forum.

Vice President of China Federation of Internet Societies and President of Xinhuanet Tian Shubin noted that South Asia and China were home to 40 percent of the world’s total population which required robust representation at the international media fora through close cooperation and innovations in media sector.

Speaking on ‘integrating innovation and creating new prospects of connectivity,’ Hassan Shahzad, a senior journalist from Pakistan, said the power of media lay in its capability to adapt to the system of governance in which it worked. China and Pakistan had different systems of governance but one of their commonalities was their vibrant media mechanism.