Khokhar granted protective bail till 26th

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Jahangir Awan has granted protective bail till June 26 to Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the Spokesperson for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, here on Saturday.

The federal capital police had registered a case on June 10 against 70 PPP workers, including Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Raja Shakil Abbasi after clashes at Nadra Chowk. A first information report (FIR) was registered against Khokhar that day at the Margalla police station and was sealed.

According to FIR, PPP workers reached Nadra Chowk raising derogatory slogans against government and NAB.

When Area Magistrate asked the crowd to disperse under Section 144, the PPP supporters attacked the police and reached outside the NAB office after breaking barriers. Some nine police officials and a journalist was injured at that time. Some 20 aggressors were arrested while 50 managed to escaped including Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

Khokhar has been accused of creating obstacles in the way of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest on June 10 in the fake accounts case.

A false and baseless FIR was registered at the behest of the government, said Khokhar while speaking to media after obtaining bail. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said he has decided to write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in this regard.