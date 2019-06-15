KP chief secy shows reservations about retirement age summary of civil servants

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief secretary had raised several reservations on the summary of retirement age of civil servants moved by the Finance Department. He was of the opinion that decision to extend age of retirement to 63 years may bring some immediate savings but it is not an alternative solution to the problem.

In the absence of a clear policy on pension contribution, such decision may not be rewarding. Moreover the law department opined that instant proposal needs to be originated by the establishment department after having satisfaction that there will be no discontentment by the junior officers.

The CS has confirmed that he had raised few points but now it has been approved by the cabinet, so as a civil servant he will implement it accordingly. A summary moved by the Finance Department in the cabinet,a copy of which is available with The News, Chief Secretary Saleem Khan had raised several points for cabinet consideration.

The KP cabinet has approved a summary moved by Finance Department regarding amendment to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servant Act 1973 for the revision of superannuation age of government servants from 60 to 63 years. A bill will be moved in the provincial assembly for the amendment to the article 13 of CSA act 1973.

Meanwhile, the PSC Officers Association has also shown reservation about government decision and called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

According to Para 21 of the summery, the chief secretary wrote, “The decision to extend age of retirement 63 years may bring some immediate savings but it is not an alternative solution. It will rise at a time when the government shall be in the last year of its term, needing sources of finance to win the next elections. In the absence of a clear policy on pension contribution, such option may not be rewarding. He however said it can be examined by the cabinet and option of extension in age could considered for social sector institutions i.e. Health and Education which have the highest number of employees. Moreover the Law Department at Para 15 to 17 of the approved summary also opined that the instant proposal needs to be originated by the Establishment Department after having satisfied that there will be no discontentment by the junior officers, whose promotion are likely to be affected. On the other hand, Fahad Ikram Qazi, coordinator of the PCS Officers Association, said, “We have called a meeting of our association on Wednesday to discuss the issue because it will have serious consequences on junior officers of scale 17 and 18. Extension in retiring age will thwart promotion of officers in promotion queue and an attempt to denying induction of fresh blood for at least three years,” He said civil servant reforms committee has already been constituted but finance department has not consulted them on this important issue.