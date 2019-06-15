Kh Asif’s corruption evidence to be given to commission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that every person who had harmed the country would be held accountable.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would not protect any minister, adviser or official involved in a wrong act.

The special assistant said that the commission announced by the prime minister would bring forth facts about Rs24,000 billion loans obtained during last 10 years.

He said as the commission was announced, he would present before it evidence about former minister for power and defence Khawaja Asif for committing corruption and money laundering.

Usman Dar alleged that Khawaja Asif received kickbacks in payment of circular debt in power sector during the PML-N government. He said about twenty billion rupees development fund was provided for Sialkot but no development project was executed there.

He said Khawaja Asif who held Iqama had been receiving monthly salary of two million rupees from a company in UAE.

To a question, the special assistant said the PTI government depoliticised government departments and it also decreased its expenditure by fifty billion rupees. Responding to a question about Kamyab Jawan Programme he said one million youth would benefit from the first phase of the programme.

Replying to another question, the special assistant said the government is taking measures to reduce trade deficit and enhance the country’s export to fortify the economy.