PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has transferred and posted all municipal inspectors, supervisors of union councils to improve sanitation as well as services delivery. A notification issued here said that most of transfers and posting has been done in Zone B to improve sanitation services while transfers and posting in other zones would also be carried out.
