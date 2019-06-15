CDA adopts austerity

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday said as a part of the government’s austerity drive, the civic agency has not proposed any increase in its non development expenditure during 2019-20.The increase in ‘Pay & Allowances’ and ‘Utility Charges’ would be met from the proposed budgetary provision by adopting austerity measures, he said while addressing a post budget press conference here at convention centre.

He mentioned that in the upcoming budget, special attention was paid to development works in the city which were delayed for many years.

Since 1992, the CDA had only handed over the possession of D-12 s lands to its owners after development work while all other sectors were yet to be developed, causing a mushroom growth of population in the rural areas of the city, he said.