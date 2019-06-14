Medal-winners to get cash awards on 20th

ISLAMABAD: The long wait for the national athletes is over as 83 top performers will receive their cash awards worth Rs32.6 million on June 20 in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza will distribute cheques amongst the sportspersons, who won medals and brought laurels for the country in the following international sports events.

Pakistan won 3 silver and 8 bronze medals in athletics, karate, shooting, swimming, tennis, wrestling and wushu in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku (Azerbaijan) in May 2017.

In 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) in September 2017, Pakistan won 3 gold, 3 silver and 16 bronze in athletics, wrestling, billiards, ju-jitsu, kick boxing.

Pakistan won 4 bronze in athletics, kabaddi, karate and squash in 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta (Palembang) in August-September 2018.

In 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games held in Buenos Aires (Argentina) in October 2018, Pakistan won single bronze in wrestling.

Pakistan won 2 gold and 1 bronze in athletics in Asian Para Games held in Jakarta (Indonesia) in October 2018.