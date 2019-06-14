Medal-winners to get cash awards on 20th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The long wait for the national athletes is over as 83 top performers will receive their cash awards worth Rs32.6 million on June 20 in Islamabad.
Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza will distribute cheques amongst the sportspersons, who won medals and brought laurels for the country in the following international sports events.
Pakistan won 3 silver and 8 bronze medals in athletics, karate, shooting, swimming, tennis, wrestling and wushu in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku (Azerbaijan) in May 2017.
In 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) in September 2017, Pakistan won 3 gold, 3 silver and 16 bronze in athletics, wrestling, billiards, ju-jitsu, kick boxing.
Pakistan won 4 bronze in athletics, kabaddi, karate and squash in 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta (Palembang) in August-September 2018.
In 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games held in Buenos Aires (Argentina) in October 2018, Pakistan won single bronze in wrestling.
Pakistan won 2 gold and 1 bronze in athletics in Asian Para Games held in Jakarta (Indonesia) in October 2018.
ISLAMABAD: The long wait for the national athletes is over as 83 top performers will receive their cash awards worth Rs32.6 million on June 20 in Islamabad.
Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza will distribute cheques amongst the sportspersons, who won medals and brought laurels for the country in the following international sports events.
Pakistan won 3 silver and 8 bronze medals in athletics, karate, shooting, swimming, tennis, wrestling and wushu in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku (Azerbaijan) in May 2017.
In 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) in September 2017, Pakistan won 3 gold, 3 silver and 16 bronze in athletics, wrestling, billiards, ju-jitsu, kick boxing.
Pakistan won 4 bronze in athletics, kabaddi, karate and squash in 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta (Palembang) in August-September 2018.
In 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games held in Buenos Aires (Argentina) in October 2018, Pakistan won single bronze in wrestling.
Pakistan won 2 gold and 1 bronze in athletics in Asian Para Games held in Jakarta (Indonesia) in October 2018.