Is Babar set for heroic knock?

MANCHESTER: Babar Azam is by far Pakistan’s best batsman at this World Cup. But he is also one of the culprits of the national team’s two defeats in this tournament — against West Indies and Australia.

In both the games, Babar failed to capitalise on good starts and his dismissal led to middle-order collapses resulting in defeats that have pushed Pakistan closer to an early elimination from the contest.

But the two failures have only strengthened Babar’s resolve as he looks forward to producing a heroic knock in the team’s biggest match of the World Cup — the marquee clash against India here at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“We are all really fit mentally,” Babar told reporters on Friday. “India and Pakistan matches are always exciting affairs. The whole world watches it. We are very positive and Insha Allah we will perform well and win it.

Babar, 24, has great potential and is often compared with Indian mega star Virat Kohli. But despite hitting nine tons in his ODI tally of 2854 runs, Babar is yet to really win a memorable match for Pakistan. Kohli, in contrast, has several such feats under his belt.

Can he do that on Sunday?

“Of course we can do it. The entire team is focused on doing their job (against India). Everybody wants to go out there and finish the match. I also want to help the team win,” he said.

Two years ago, Pakistan swam against the tide to floor India in the final of the Champions Trophy in England. Do the pleasant memories of that title-winning triumph still inspires Babar and the rest of the Pakistan team?

“We won the Champions Trophy here. That victory always gives us confidence. We have almost the same team that won the Trophy. There is great confidence. There is a lot of belief.”

Babar dispelled the impression that Pakistan, who are currently languishing at the eighth spot on the World Cup points table, are one of the weaker teams in this ten-nation contest.

“I don’t think we are a weak team. What has happened has happened. We are all in good touch now. Amir is bowling well. He has the rhythm. Wahab bhai is bowling well. Our batting is doing well.”

Babar said that he continues to keenly observe the batting of Indian captain Virat Kohli, his batting role model.

“I do observe Kohli. I try to learn from him. I try to observe how he deals with various situations. Am trying to get there myself. I’m trying to give my best.”