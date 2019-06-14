Three-day moot at Swabi varsity on 18th

SWABI: A three-day International Pharmacy Conference and Exhibition on “Emerging Trends in Drug and Nutraceuticals Development, Therapeutics and Commercialisation” will begin on June 18 at the old campus of the University of Swabi. The conference, sponsored by Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pharmaceutical Industries and University of Swabi, will take place in Department of Pharmacy. Officials said that renowned scientists from Turkey, Malaysia, South Korea, Peru, Australia and other countries will participate and deliver lectures in the conference.