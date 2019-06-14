‘Face To Face’ programme launched

Islamabad : Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, recently launched its ‘Face to Face With Our Customers’ programme (F2F programme) where each member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) will frequently visit Jazz Experience Centres (experience centres), franchises and call centre to meet with local staff members, and get to know them better. ELT members will also be visiting corporate customers in various cities to further strengthen Jazz’s relationship with valued customers.

This program looks to help the ELT to actively empathize with Jazz’s team members who are at the front end of delivering service to the customers and gain a first-hand perspective on how they can be empowered to serve the customers and the business better.

The F2F program kicked off with Jazz’s CEO Aamir Ibrahim visiting experience centres in Multan and Faisalabad last month. This was then followed up with President of Digital Financial Services (VEON) Nadeem Shaikh, and Jazz’s Chief Legal Officer Saima Kamila Khan’s visit to franchises and experience centres in various areas of Karachi.

Customer Obsession is one of the key values at Jazz, which enables the largest telecom operator in Pakistan lead the market in a fast changing digital landscape. Identifying and innovating around the evolving customer needs is a constant endeavour at Jazz, which is not only manifest in its customer service operations, product development, technology investments and contextual customer engagement practices, but also in the commitment of the leadership across the board towards customer centricity.

Following her visits to the experience centre and franchises in Karachi, Saima Kamila Khan stated, “At Jazz, we are dedicated to providing the finest services to our customers. Our primary goal is to digitalize the customers’ lifestyle by enabling flexibility, productivity, and most importantly, connectivity. It is important that we connect with our corporate customers on a regular basis to observe their business experience with us so we can provide even better solutions.”

Speaking about the F2F Program, Sadia Khuram, Jazz’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, said “While we are focusing on empowering customers with intuitive and frictionless digital service solutions, we are acutely aware of the value of human interactions with our customers and the observations and insights that these interactions generate.