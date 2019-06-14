Only 4.42pc of ADP for agriculture

LAHORE: The provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has allocated Rs 15.5 billion for agriculture sector under the Rs 350 billion Annual Development Programme (ADP), showing a share of mere 4.42 percent of the developmental outaly for financial year 2019-20.

As per the targets set for FY 2019-20, improvement of unimproved watercourses upto 50% will be made along with additional lining of already improved watercourses upto 50 percent. Provincial government will also work for installation of high efficiency irrigation systems (HEIS) at 10,000 acres coupled with plantation of olive plants on farmer fields at an area of 2,500 acres.

Award of small matching grants on farmer fields spanning over75,000 acres will done besides provision of implements for enhancement of wheat rice and sugarcane productivity. Oil seed area would be enhanced to 80,636 acres along with provision of 1750laser land leveling.

Under the new initiatives, national program for improvement of watercourses in Pakistan Phase-II Would be launched besides initiation of National Oil Seed enhancement program. National Programs for Enhancing Profitability through increasing productivity of wheat, Rice and Sugarcane are being launched.

National Program for Enhancing Command Area of Small and Mini Dams in Barani Areas will be initiated along with work being launched on Strengthen of Well Drilling Services Through Procurement of Power Drilling Rigs. Program for Establishment of Model Markets in Punjab is also being started coupled with provision of Missing Infrastructure in 10 Agriculture Produce Markets.

Work on revamping of floriculture activities in Punjab and enhancement of honey production by using modern techniques is proposed to be launched coupled with launching of Research and Promotion of medicinal plants.

Irrigation Sector: The total outlay for the year 2019-20 is proposed to be Rs.23.40 billion. Irrigation sector’s allocation constitutes 7.80 percent of the total ADP 2019-20. In overall, the 187 schemes included in MTDF 2019-20, comprising 128 on-going and 59 new schemes with an allocation of Rs. 21.48 billion for on-going and Rs.1.92 billion to new schemes. Total 78 schemes including 66 on-going and 12 new have been proposed to complete during 2019-20. Out of the total Rs.23.40 billion budget for irrigation sector, foreign funding is Rs.8.28 billion which includes Rs. 8.28 billion for three ongoing and Rs. 0.04 billion for three new schemes.

Livestock Sector: Allocation for Livestock Sector has been pegged at Rs 3.50 billion, which is just one percent of the total development budget of the province. Under the quantifiable targets for financial year 2019-20, Save the Calf programme will aim for 40,000 animals along with Feed Lot Fattening for 30,000 animals. Work on conservation and propagation of indigenous breeds of cattle and buffalo is being launched besides hay & silage production and skill development & capacity building of livestock farmers.

Under per new initiatives, work on propagation of backyard poultry for increased availability of animal protein to counter stunted growth is being launched under the Prime Minister Initiatives with cost: Rs. 458.08 million in addition to enhancing beef production through save the buffalo calves and feedlot fattening

Food Department: The development budget of Food Department has been unchanged at at Rs 500 million for upcoming fiscal. As per quantifiable targets for financial year 2019-20m construction of Office Complex of Food Directorate Divisional Food Office Lahore and DFC Office, Lahore will be executed along with building of Office Building of Divisional office, Sahiwal and District Food Controller, Sahiwal.

Mobile Food Sampling and inspection infrastructure for strengthening and anti-adulteration campaign in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan will also be launched. Under the new initiatives, digitization of Inventory Control and ERP of Food Directorate, Lahore and establishment / up-gradation of Food Testing Laboratory, Multan will be done.