Arum fears brain damage for veteran Pacquiao

LAS VEGAS: Veteran promoter Bob Arum fears Filipino star Manny Pacquiao might be risking brain damage when he steps into the ring against WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman in Las Vegas next month.

Pacquiao, who turns 41 in December, will be facing one of his most dangerous opponents in years in the shape of Thurman, who is unbeaten in 30 fights and 10 years younger than the Filipino.

Speaking on the sidelines of this Saturday’s heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas, Arum admitted he feared for Pacquiao. “Look, I love Manny Pacquiao,” Arum told reporters.

“I have a whole history with Manny Pacquiao. I’m really rooting for Manny Pacquiao, but you’ve gotta realise that he’s 41 years of age, and when a fighter has been around so long passes his late 30s and goes into his 40s, he’s not gonna be as good as he was in his prime.

“I wish him the best and I hope he wins the fight but I am concerned. “When they get older the cranium is thinner, and when you get hit it affects - that would be the worst thing in the world if Manny Pacquiao suffered brain damage at this point.”