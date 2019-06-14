close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Protest threatened against toll tax collection

National

MANSEHRA: The action committee, a conglomerate of transporters, traders, civil society and Ulema, has announced not to allow the NHA to restart tax collection at Karakoram Highway at Khatain-Da-Galla area in the outskirt of city. "Toll tax collection point was closed down following two people were killed in protests against it some almost a decade ago but the NHA again wants to create law and order situation while restarting to toll tax collection which would not be allowed," convener of toll tax action committe , told reporters.

