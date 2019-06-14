DBA Multan observes strike against delay in creation of south Punjab province

MULTAN: The District Bar Association members on Friday observed a complete strike against delay in the creation of the south Punjab province.

No lawyer appeared before the courts to register their protest. Speaking on the occasion, DBA president Nazim Khan asked the political parties not to do politics on the issue. He demanded the government ensure creation of the province instead of establishment of a secretariat here. He said that the creation of more provinces was necessary for better administration.

In the remote areas of Punjab especially in the south, he continued, poverty was increasing day by day. He said that population of more than 50 million direly needed a separate province and an independent High Court to cater to their needs. DBA finance secretary Naveed Hashmi said that the creation of the south Punjab province was need of the hour. He said that the south Punjab consists of 13 districts, including Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhang and DG Khan, and the people mostly speak Seraiki in these areas.

Senior lawyer Hakim Mehmood Khan said that the distribution of power and the creation of a new province were must for better management and prosperity. Meanwhile, talking to The News, District Bar Association president Nazim Khan said that the lawyers strike was not a part of countrywide strike being observed.