Heatwave conditions to persist till Sunday

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Vayu is present at some 400 kilometres away in the south of Karachi and likely to move in the northwesterly direction for some time and will then remain practically stationary, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Due to a halt in the sea breeze under its influence, heatwave-like conditions are expected to prevail in lower Sindh. “Under the influence of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu, sea breeze is likely to remain cut-off on June 14 and 15 and heatwave conditions will prevail in lower Sindh, including Karachi on Saturday and Sunday afternoon,” said Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorological officer, while talking to The News on Friday.

The Karachiites experienced another hot and dry day on Friday when the temperature reached 40 degree Celsius under the influence of warm and dry winds from the easterly direction, he said and added that the weather would remain hot and dry with chances of the mercury rising upto to 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

PMD officials maintained that due to the suspension of the sea breeze, hot and humid as well as dry conditions could prolong till Sunday evening and advised the people to take all the precautionary measures to prevent themselves from heat stroke. Under the influence of the tropical cyclone Vayu, a few dust/thunder-showers are expected in southeast Sindh, including Thatta and Badin districts, officials said and advised fishermen not to venture to the open sea till Sunday evening.