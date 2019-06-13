Wheelchairs

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in collaboration with Turkish Coordination and Cooperation Agency (TIKA) organises wheelchair distribution ceremony among the deserving persons with disabilities here in National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi, Executive Director NIRM Dr Fazl-e-Moula and Programme Coordinator TIKA Gokhan UMUT graced the occasion while a large number of persons with disabilities were also present there.

Addressing the ceremony, PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi vowed for providing socio-economic rights to the deserving disabled persons under the very decent vision of ‘Ehsas’ by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We have undertaken this responsibility of providing an equal opportunity to the vulnerable persons that are denied access to enjoy the right only due to the physical or other infrastructural inconveniencies.”