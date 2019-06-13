Expats’ issues being resolved: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset to Pakistan and addressing their problems is among top priorities of Punjab Police.

All the RPOs and DPOs are taking initiatives to protect properties of overseas Pakistanis and ensuring every possible relief to them, said the IG during a meeting with Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem and DIG.

The IG said that owing to the Police Khidmat Marakaz overseas Pakistanis were much facilitated regarding the issuance of driving licence and other police services as now they did not have to visit different offices for verification of different documents.

The IG said the criminal elements involved in grabbing of properties of overseas Pakistanis deserved no leniency. The OPC vice-chairperson appreciated the efforts of Punjab Police for the protection of properties of overseas Pakistanis. The OPC DIG briefed the IG about the performance of the commission.