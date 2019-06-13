close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

CM grieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of the father of foreign office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

CM GRIEF

CM condoles with President

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of brother-in-law of President Arif Alvi. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore