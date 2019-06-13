Sikh Yatrees arrive in Lahore today

LAHORE: Hundreds of Indian Sikh Yatrees will arrive at Wagah Railway Station here on Friday (today) by a special train to attend Jore Mela held on the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh and other officials will receive the yatrees at Wagah.

The Pakistan government has made foolproof security arrangements for the yatrees besides provision of immigration, customs, bank and medical facilities to them at Wagah Railway Station. Official sources said that the ETPB had made the best arrangements, including accommodation, transport and food, for the Sikh yatrees besides foolproof security.