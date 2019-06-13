close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

Three die from electrocution

Karachi

A teenager was electrocuted to death while his brother injured in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Thursday. The two brothers were taken to a private hospital after they received electric shocks in the Bhittaiabad area where one of them, identified as 13-year-old Samiullah, son of Ghulam Nabi breathed his last while his brother, 28-year-old Nabi, remained under treatment.

Police officials reached the scene and inquired about the incident. They said that the victims were garbage-pickers, adding that they were busy in picking garbage in the area when they received electric shocks.

Factory worker dies

A 36-year-old man identified as Moosa, son of Naik Nazar, died from electrocution while working at a private factory in Bachayo Goth in the Manghopir police remits.

The deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later his body was handed over to his family for burial.

Man electrocuted

A 52-year-old man, Yousuf, son of Abdul Majeed, was electrocuted while working in Yaro Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family.

