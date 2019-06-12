Trump considering sending more troops to Poland

WASHINGTON: The United States is considering sending 2,000 more troops to Poland, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday as he hosted Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House. He said the additional US troops would be moved to Poland from Germany but cautioned that the discussions had not been finalised. "They’re talking about 2,000 troops," he said. Trump said Poland also was offering the US a "world class base" for its troops, adding "this would be a statement." Additionally, Trump said Poland was ordering more than 30 F-35 combat aircraft.