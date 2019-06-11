FPSC centre

Regretfully, the FPSC has continuously ignored the second largest city (Hyderabad) of Sindh and has not established a test center here for general recruitment. Many aspirants cannot appear in different tests. Even though people have protested many times and complained to the authorities, their efforts have ended in naught.

Currently, only two cities Karachi and Sukkur have FPSC test centers. Aspirants from Hyderabad, Mirpukhas and Nawabshah divisions face a lot of trouble just to appear for a test. Moreover, it is a bit hard for aspirants from remote locations to find out test centers in Karachi. Therefore, it is the need of the hour to consider Hyderabad city as a test center for FPSC recruitment tests.

Engr Aftab Ahmed Mirani

Hyderabad