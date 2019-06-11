SHC extends interim bail of former local government minister

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail of former local government minister and incumbent MPA Jam Khan Shoro who has been booked in cases registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to an illegal auction of the Karachi Development Authority’s (KDA) plots and illegal occupation of government land.

Shoro has been issued call-up notice by NAB in a reference against former KDA chief Syed Nasir Abbas regarding the illegal auction of 62 commercial plots in different parts of the city by the KDA.

The federal anti-graft watchdog alleged that nine commercial plots were illegally allotted to a frontman of Shoro against a sum of Rs150 million each. The former local government minister was also questioned about illegal allotment of government land in Hyderabad.

A NAB prosecutor submitted that the petitioner was not cooperating with the bureau. However, the petitioner’s counsel sought time to file reply to the questionnaires sent by NAB and submitted that the inquiry pertaining to the allocation of land for CNG/petrol pump was initiated against his client in bad faith.

The counsel submitted that NAB had issued call-up notice to the applicant without sharing any details of allegations or evidence of his involvement in corruption. The SHC extended the interim pre-arrest protective bail to the Pakistan Peoples Party leader till August 7 and directed the petitioner to cooperate in the investigation. The high court also directed the NAB’s counsel to come prepared next time to argue the case.