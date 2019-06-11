close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

SHC extends interim bail of former local government minister

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail of former local government minister and incumbent MPA Jam Khan Shoro who has been booked in cases registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to an illegal auction of the Karachi Development Authority’s (KDA) plots and illegal occupation of government land.

Shoro has been issued call-up notice by NAB in a reference against former KDA chief Syed Nasir Abbas regarding the illegal auction of 62 commercial plots in different parts of the city by the KDA.

The federal anti-graft watchdog alleged that nine commercial plots were illegally allotted to a frontman of Shoro against a sum of Rs150 million each. The former local government minister was also questioned about illegal allotment of government land in Hyderabad.

A NAB prosecutor submitted that the petitioner was not cooperating with the bureau. However, the petitioner’s counsel sought time to file reply to the questionnaires sent by NAB and submitted that the inquiry pertaining to the allocation of land for CNG/petrol pump was initiated against his client in bad faith.

The counsel submitted that NAB had issued call-up notice to the applicant without sharing any details of allegations or evidence of his involvement in corruption. The SHC extended the interim pre-arrest protective bail to the Pakistan Peoples Party leader till August 7 and directed the petitioner to cooperate in the investigation. The high court also directed the NAB’s counsel to come prepared next time to argue the case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi