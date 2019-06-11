Clerks reject budgetary measures

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting only 10 percent hike in salaries in the face of a high inflation, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) has announced to launch mass protests across the country over the failure of the budget for fiscal year 2019/20 in providing any relief to the public, a statement said on Tuesday.

“We will not only observe pen-down strikes throughout the country but also lay lock down the cities as well,” Banaras Khan Jadoon, president All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), said while talking to The News.

“APCA had demanded at least 50 percent increase in salaries but government did not consider the financial difficulties of the public,” he warned.

Sharjeel Mir, president Punjab Anjuman-e-Tajran, said, ”We strongly reject budget speech of State Minister for Revenue and we will hit roads against ever-increasing inflation in the country”.

“We will start protest demonstration from Rawalpindi which will expand throughout the country,” he warned.

All trade unions including Railway Prem Union, Teachers Union, Civil Secretariat Employees Association, Wapda Hydro Electric Labour Union and several others also strongly rejected budget speech saying despite the government announced increase in salaries and pensions but 10 percent increase in basic salaries was insufficient.

The poor segment of society also picked apart budget and condemned 17 percent sales tax on mutton, beef, chicken, and sugar. They also condemned 14 percent duty on drinks and sales tax on ghee and cooking oil.

However, labour community has outright rejected fixed salary of Rs17,500 and bemoaned the apathy of the government.

Experts said that there was nothing for a poor man in the budget speech. Government’s masterfully written budget speech befooled innocent public, while public as per routine is paying 0.6 percent on cash withdrawal, paying Rs25 on Rs100 mobile credit load, paying sales tax on all items included food items as per routine.

They said as per new hidden taxes people would buy all items particularly cement, ghee/cooking oil, cold drinks, , mineral water, sugar, coffee, tea, marble, cigarettes, pulses, dry milk, drinks, butter, steel, shoes, clothes and several other items at skyrocketing prices in coming days.