close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Zardari’s arrest part of judicial process: Baloch

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaquat Baloch has said the arrest of former President Asif Ali Zardari is the part of judicial process as PPP co-chairman is facing cases of money-laundering.

Commenting on Zardari’s arrest by NAB, Baloch said on Monday that previously, the court had allowed bail to Zardari but this time, the bail was denied. He said the government was continuing the policy of likes and dislikes in regard to accountability. The 436 persons named in Panama leaks besides cases of mega corruption pending with the NAB and those getting their huge bank loans written off, were not being touched.

He said JI’s principled stance was that there should be no discrimination and an across the board accountability should be carried out so that the evil of corruption could be eliminated from the country.

Meanwhile, in a statement, JI naib ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha has demanded at least twenty per cent increase in the pensions of government pensioners besides reasonable increase in the salaries of government employees. He said the old pensioners were especially hard hit as their pensions were small whereas they needed greater care in the old age especially because of the costly medicines. He said the sky high prices had crippled the purchasing powers of the low income people and the budget should adequately compensate them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan