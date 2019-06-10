close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
June 11, 2019

Lok Virsa to organise children summer camp from June 25

National

 
June 11, 2019

Islamabad: Annual ‘Children Summer Camp’ for age group 5 to 14 years would be held here at Lok Virsa from June 25 aimed at providing basic orientation to children about traditional skills in an entertaining and interactive manner. Master artisans in block printing and lacquer art will be invited to conduct classes. During 30 days, summer camp, children will also be taken to visit three National Museums.

