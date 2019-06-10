Lok Virsa to organise children summer camp from June 25

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Annual ‘Children Summer Camp’ for age group 5 to 14 years would be held here at Lok Virsa from June 25 aimed at providing basic orientation to children about traditional skills in an entertaining and interactive manner. Master artisans in block printing and lacquer art will be invited to conduct classes. During 30 days, summer camp, children will also be taken to visit three National Museums.
