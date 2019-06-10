Three die in road accidents

SARHODHA: Three people died in two road accidents in the precincts of Sadar police on Monday.

According to police, Mumtaz, his wife Kaneez and daughter Fatima were moving on a donkey cart on Kotmomin Road when abus hit them near Mitha Luk village, leaving Mumtaz and his wife dead on the spot and their daughter wounded.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shahid of Block-4 Sargodha died when a vehicle hit

his motorcycle near Kirana Hills at Faisalabad road. Police have registered cases. Action against transport owners: The District Roads Transport Authority (DRTA) officials Monday visited Sahiwal, Lahore and Khushab Roads and checked various buses and vans in connection with campaign against overloading and overcharging.