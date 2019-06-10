Fake marriages scandal: Remand of 23 Chinese extended for 14 days

FAISALABAD: Civil Judge Rana Shahzad Ashraf on Monday extended remand of 23 Chinese nationals and seven Pakistani agents for 14 days in fake marriages scandal.

The gang was busted by the FIA Faisalabad and the accused were presented before the court. After expiry of the remand period, the FIA produced them before the civil court and the judge granted further 14 days remand.

ORPHAN GIRL FOUND UNCONSCIOUS: Samanabad police on Monday recovered a seven-year-old orphan girl from a house in unconscious condition at Nisar Colony.

Maria, a maid, was found unconscious in the house of her employer M Awais. The girl was also tied with a rope and some torture marks were also seen on her body. The employer and his wife fled from the house.

Maria told the police that she was a resident of Makkuana and her father had died some years back and she had been working as a maid in Awais' house for the last one year. The police have sent the samples of her medical examination to the forensic laboratory Lahore.

THREE commit suicide: Two women and a youth committed suicide in separate incidents here on Monday. Maria Bibi of Abadi Wazir Khan and Muqaddas Tehreem of Shorkot ended their lives by taking poison over some domestic issues.

Sajid ended his life by taking poison due to poverty. The dead body of the deceased has been handed over to his parents after conducting autopsy.

FIVE wheelie doers arrested: Traffic police Monday arrested five wheelie doers in Batala Colony police area.

According to a city traffic police spokesman, Naeem Arshad was detained from Pahariwali ground, Usman and his three friends from Batala Colony over doing wheelie. The detainees were sent to the jail and their motorcycles were impounded.

Body recovered from sewer: The dead body of youth was recovered from a sewer in the area of Khurarianwala police on Monday.

Some passersby spotted the body on the surface of a sewerage channel and informed the area police. The police fished out the body from sewerage channel and later dispatched it to a mortuary for postmortem. The police have started investigation.

Faults in twogrid stationsirk people : People were without power in sweltering heat in different areas of Faisalabad because of faults in two grid stations on Monday.

According to a spokesman for Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), power supply was disrupted when 220-KV Nishatabad and 220-KV Sammundri Road grid stations developed some technical faults at 2pm.

He said technical teams and the company engineers were busy in removing the faults till this report.