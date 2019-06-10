JUI-F chief suggests collective narrative on national issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has suggested to all the state institutions to evolve a collective narrative on the national issues.

“The worn-out narrative against extremism has failed. The United States kept on blackmailing Pakistan in the name of the war on terror. Our establishment was used to further the American policies,” he said while speaking at an Eid Millan Party in his hometown.

The JUI-F Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, the party parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman, other leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the policy on the war on terror had failed. It was not in the interest of Pakistan, he said, adding, the establishment in Pakistan was assigned the duty to implement the policies made by the United States.

The JUI-F chief insisted that the war on terror narrative had become obsolete. “The state will have to issue a new narrative based on facts. We are ready for cooperation over the issue,” he added.

The Maulana said, “We want all to be on the same page and will not let the United States to occupy Pakistan and we don’t care for the United States on this.” Again questioning the genuineness of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said there was a puppet government in Pakistan and we cannot term it genuine.

The Maulana said he had advised the political parties since the day one not to become part of the government formation. But the opposition parties stood divided when the prime minister and the president were being chosen and thus the stand on the poll rigging suffered.

The JUI-F chief said let’s join hands for developing a joint narrative on the price-hike and weak economy. “An alliance of the opposition has come into existence. The anti-government movement should be launched on this basis,” he argued.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the worst rigging was committed in the general election. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan had failed to hold transparent elections. Fresh elections should be arranged and the controversial government should be sent packing , he added. He vowed to organise the countrymen against what he said was fake government brought into power through the rigging.