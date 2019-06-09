Condolences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: People from various walks of life on Sunday visited the Dera Kaira and condoled with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira over the demise of his son. Those who condoled with him include PPP Gilgit president Amjad Hussain, PPP Central Punjab Secretariat incharge Naseem Sabir, ex-PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf.
