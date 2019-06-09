close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

Condolences

National

June 10, 2019

LALAMUSA: People from various walks of life on Sunday visited the Dera Kaira and condoled with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira over the demise of his son. Those who condoled with him include PPP Gilgit president Amjad Hussain, PPP Central Punjab Secretariat incharge Naseem Sabir, ex-PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf.

