Man shot dead over old enmity

LAHORE: A man was killed by locals over a minor scuffle in Iqbal Town police limits on Saturday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Shaukat. Police said he was standing outside a restaurant near Scheme Mor along with friends when bikers including one Ahmad approached him and exchanged harsh words with him.

He got furious during the scuffle and opened firing. As a result, the victim received bullet injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. The incident also created panic in the locality. Police have also taken one of the accused into custody along with the weapon.

A case has been registered against Ahmad and Nasrullah on the complaint of the victim’s brother. Police said the incident was a result of an old enmity.

Further investigation is underway.

bodies found: A man was found dead in the canal in City Raiwind police limits on Saturday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

The body, yet to be identified, was spotted floating in the canal.

Police reached the scene after being informed and recovered the body. Police made announcements in local mosques but nobody turned up to claim the body.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he drowned accidentally or was thrown into the canal after murder.

Meanwhile, a body was recovered from the Railway Track Workshop. Railway police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and started tracing the victim’s family.

hit to death: A 60-year-old man was hit to death by a speeding vehicle in Shahdra Town police limits on Saturday.

Police have handed over the body to the family after completing formalities. The victim was identified as Ahmad.