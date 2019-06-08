Perfumes and caps galore at city markets

Sellers of perfumes and caps sellers were seen doing lively business in Rawalpindi. People were observed rushing to buy perfumes and caps at different city markets in last-minute shopping before Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition to local caps, caps imported from China were also available. Chinese caps in a variety of designs and color were available. The local caps of different companies were also on sale. Caps for kids were also available.

Mushahid Husain, a buyer, says: “Yesterday I saw people at roadside shops buying caps. Every Eid comes as a peak selling season for prayer caps. Prayer caps are high in demand. Hawkers and vendors on various roads and intersections are selling caps.”

The seasonal cap sellers from various districts were also busy selling caps along with the regular vendors. “Cap sales have increased since the 25th of Ramazan,” says Azmat Ali, a cap vendor.

Ezaz Syed, a resident of Babu Mohallah, bought three caps from a hawker at a Saddar market. He bought Eid clothes for his family members. “Eid shopping is incomplete without the prayer cap. I bought caps from the hawkers because of the lower cost,” he says.

Oun Haider, a street vendor in Shah Khalid Colony area says: “As my caps are quite cheaper comparable to other sellers, so my sales have increased greatly. I am really happy.”

Shafiq Abbas, a cap seller at the Dhoke Hafiz intersection says: “My turnover is better than previous years.” Shafqat Hasan, a construction worker by profession, has been selling caps in the area during Eid for the last ten years. In Ramazan, he comes to Rawalpindi from his home in Gujar Khan.

Ali Akbar, an owner of the wholesale store cap house on Iqbal Road says: “I have been selling local caps at different price, therefore, daily income of my business has gone up. It has been possible due to the decent sale of lower-priced caps.”

“Different shops selling perfumes and caps in the city have been drawing a large number of customers. Raja Bazaar and Moti Bazaar are the popular places for local cheaper perfumes and caps although imported perfumes and caps are also available. There are over 100 cap and perfume shops in Raja Bazaar alone,” says Mohib Hussain, a perfume retailer.

Jasim Taqi, a customer at Moti Bazaar says: “I came here from Faizabad to buy caps and perfumes to give them to family members and relatives as a gift. This is the place where caps of various designs are available. Their prices are also comparatively low.”

Tanveer Syed, a shop owner at the market says: “The quality of perfumes and caps here is good. A buyer can trust the products.”