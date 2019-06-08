Two kids among five abducted

FAISALABAD: Five persons, including two children, were abducted in different incidents here.

A police spokesman said that the abductees are six-year-old deaf and dumb Eshal of Ismail Town, Ayesha of Satiana Road, Naila of Mohallah Islampura, Ulfat of Chak 215/RB and child Ali of Batala Colony. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation for the safe recovery of the abductees.

Power shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown programme for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the programme, power supply from Munirabad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudratabad, Ejaz Town and Syed Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 2pm, while Rasheedabad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street and General Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 2pm on Monday (June 10).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Khalid feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 6am to 10am on June 10.