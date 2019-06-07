PML-N flays PM for not letting Nawaz meet family on Eid

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday slammed the government for not letting party supremo Nawaz Sharif meet his family even on the third day of Eid. In a statement, Aurangzeb said: “I condemn the move to not let Nawaz Sharif meet his family even on the third day of Eid. (Prime Minister) Imran sahab did not let Nawaz meet his mother and daughter. Imran sahab your Eid was complete but Nawaz could not even meet his mother and daughter.”

She added: “It is incompetent of you Imran to not let Nawaz Sharif meet his family. Imran is taking revenge from Nawaz. Nawaz is in jail because you have pawned the country to the International Monetary Fund.” She warned the Prime Minister, saying: “Once injustice exceeds limitations then it is erased”. Sharif, who is serving a seven-year jail term in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, was also not allowed to meet his family on the first day of Eid.