17 killed in Dubai traffic accident

DUBAI: As many as 17 people died and five others were severely injured in a tour bus crash on Thursday evening in Dubai. According to the sources of Rashid Hospital, a few injured are in critical conditions.

Dubai Police said an investigation into the "unfortunate incident" is under way but released no further details. The Oman-registered bus that transports people between Dubai and Muscat was carrying 31 passengers along Dubai Highway, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road when it crashed into a signboard at Al Rashidiya exit in the evening. It is unclear what caused the driver to crash into the signboard. The authorities of Oman are also working with Dubai authorities to investigate the incident.

The Oman government-owned bus company issued a statement on Twitter, offering condolences to families of those who died and announcing suspension of their daily bus services between Muscat and Dubai.