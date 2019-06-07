13 killed, 18 injured in road accidents during Eid days

Thirteen people, including two minors and as many women, were killed and 18 others wounded in various road traffic accidents in Karachi on the three days of Eidul Fitr.

Three vehicles collide

Three people died and four others wounded when a rickshaw, a car and a motorcycle collided with each other near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi within the limits of the Taimuria police station on the first day of Eid. The victims were shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Ibrahim, 40, son of Saleem, and Azam, 15, son of Farooq. The identity of the third deceased person is yet to be ascertained. The injured included Shah Hanif, 25, Bilal Hanif, 20, Ashraf Akhtar, 22, and a minor boy who is yet to be identified. Police officials said the accident took place when the victims were on their way to visit their relatives.

Two minors die

Two minors died and four others were injured when their car met an accident within the limits of the Steel Town police station on the third day of Eidul Fitr. The deceased and injured persons were shifted to Jinnah hospital. According to SHO Shakir Ali, the deceased children were identified as 11-year-old Hassan Nabi, son of Ghulam Nabi and nine-year-old Ahmed Ghani, son of Hussain Ghani.

The officer said the victims were relatives of each other who were on their way to Thatta from the Banaras Chowrangi area to visit their relatives on Eid. The accident took place when a tyre of the vehicle burst.

Motorcycle accidents

Arsalan, 15, son of Afroz, died when a speedy car hit his motorcycle near Nala Stop in the New Karachi area on the first day of Eid. He was a resident of Surjani area.

Shakeel, 22, son of Ahmed Khan, died and his relative 25-year-old Hamza was injured when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Nasir Jump area in Korangi on the first day of Eid.

Shan Ali, 17, son of Shaukat, was killed and two others, Zamin, 15, and Umair, 30, injured when their motorcycles skidded on ICI Flyover within the limits of the Docks police station on the second day of Eid. Police officials said the victims were residents of the Macchar Colony area.

A 23-year-old youth, Kashif, son of Rehmatullah, was killed when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified car on Hawke’s Bay Road within the limits of the Mauripur police station.

Four motorcyclists were injured when they hit a truck on Hawke’s Bay Road within the Mauripur police station’s limits. The victims were identified as Shahzad, 30, Sheraz, 25, Aftab Malik, 18, and Maqbool Hussain, 30. Police officials said they were riding two motorcycles and collided with the truck that had overturned on the road.

A 25-year-old man, Saeed Akbar, and 28-year-old Bismillah were injured on Northern Bypass within the Mochko police station’s limits. Police officials said the accident took place when their motorcycle collided with a car. The car’s driver managed to escape after the accident.

Women killed

A woman identified as 40-year-old Fahmida, wife of Faiz, died in a traffic accident near Khairabad Chowk in Orangi Town on the third day of Eid. Her body was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to her family for burial.

Another woman was severely injured when a speedy car hit her in the New Karachi area on the first day of Eid. She was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She was later identified as 30-year-old Rubina, wife of Naeem.

Other mishaps

An unidentified man was killed in a road accident on a flyover in the Ayesha Manzil area in Federal B Area on the third day of Eidul Fitr. The body was moved to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later shifted to a morgue for want of identification.

A young man who is yet to be identified was killed in a hit-and-run case on Sir Shah Suleman Road within the jurisdiction of the Sharifabad police station. His body was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later to a morgue.