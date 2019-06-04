Partial Eid celebrated in KP

PESHAWAR: Partial Eid was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as Ulema in a number of areas decided to continue with the tradition of observing the religious festival with the federal government despite the late-night announcement of the provincial government.

Moon-sighting had been announced by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, head of the unofficial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and chief cleric of historic Masjid Qasim Ali Khan.

He made the announcement on the basis of over 100 witnesses from across the province, who had claimed to have sighted the Shawal moon.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai also announced the celebration of Eid officially in the province late in the night.

In his audio message, which went viral on the social media, Shaukat Yousafzai, said that valid witnesses had been received by the private moon-sighting committee and that Eid was being celebrated in the newly merged districts, therefore as a gesture of solidarity, the provincial government has decided to celebrate Eid on Tuesday.

After the official announcement by the provincial government, announcements were made through loudspeakers, especially in the areas where the central moon-sighting committee is usually followed for the observance of fasting and celebration of Eid, urging the people to observe Eid on Tuesday.

But many people in Malakand, Hazara, Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar divisions did not follow the provincial government’s announcement and preferred to fast on Tuesday and observe Eid with the federal government.

Meanwhile, big gatherings for Eid prayers were held in many Eidgahs and mosques. Eid prayer was offered at the official Eidgah in the provincial capital.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan offered Eid prayers in Peshawar.

However, some media reports quoted Governor Shah Farman as saying that he would celebrate Eid as per the announcement of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee. “The governor is in Nathiagali and has decided to celebrate Eid with the federal government,” said an official.

He quoted the governor as saying that being the representative of the central government he could not celebrate Eid before the federal government.

Like the previous years, the federal government was interested in uniting the nation over the celebration of the festival.

For the purpose, Ministry of Science and Technology also issued an Islamic calendar against the will of the central moon-sighting committee and had declared to celebrate Eid on the basis of the calendar.

However, the effort could not work as many people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed to have sighted the moon for which they were testified by the private moon-sighting committee and thus the celebration of Eid was announced a day ahead of the federal government.

Our correspondent adds from Mansehra adds: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government came under criticism by Ulema for declaring Eidul Fitr bypassing the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wants to divide the nation through such unwise decisions but we want to make it clear that people in Hazara would observe Eid in accordance with the announcement of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee,” former senator Maulana Hidayatullah Shah told reporters.

The people across Hazara division fasted on Tuesday.

The Ulema from various schools of thought criticised the PTI-led government on what they said a biased decree.

“If the central Ruet-i-Hilal committee goes for 30th fast, we would follow it letter and spirit,” said Shah.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami district head Maulana Qudratullah Qadri also denounced PTI government for declaring Eidul Fitr.

“We warn government to keep its politics away from religion and never indulge in such practices which divide the nation,” said Qadri.