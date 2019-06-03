close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

Pakistan soccer team reaches Cambodia

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A 19-member Pakistan football squad has reached Phnom Penh (Cambodia) to play World Cup Qualifiers match against Cambodia.

The first leg match is to be played at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on June 6 followed by a Pakistan home leg match at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on June 11.

Squad: Yousauf Ijaz Butt, Ahsanullah and Muzammil Hussain (goalkeepers), Muhammad Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, Muhammad Riaz, Rahis Nabi, Zeshan Rehman (captain), Yaqoob Ijaz Butt, Navid Rahman, Abdullah Nasir Qazi, Hassan Bashir (vice captain), Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Tabish Hussain, Ahmed Faheem, Mahmood Khan, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Samir Nabi.

Officials: Jose Antonio Nogueira (head coach), Marcelo Costa (goalkeeper coach), Roberto Portella (physical trainer).

