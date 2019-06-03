close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
Newlywed youth commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

FAISALABAD: A newlywed youth committed suicide at Chak 285/RB on Monday. Muhammad Ishaq ended his life by hanging himself with a rope in his living room. He had contracted marriage just two months. The couple had started quarreling just after their marriage, which upset the youth and he committed suicide.

