Newlywed youth commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A newlywed youth committed suicide at Chak 285/RB on Monday. Muhammad Ishaq ended his life by hanging himself with a rope in his living room. He had contracted marriage just two months. The couple had started quarreling just after their marriage, which upset the youth and he committed suicide.
FAISALABAD: A newlywed youth committed suicide at Chak 285/RB on Monday. Muhammad Ishaq ended his life by hanging himself with a rope in his living room. He had contracted marriage just two months. The couple had started quarreling just after their marriage, which upset the youth and he committed suicide.