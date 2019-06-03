Karachi likely to experience a hot and humid Eid

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid weather in Karachi with the maximum temperature likely to be 40 degrees Celsius on June 5 and 6, that are expected to be the first and second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Temperature is expected to rise from Wednesday and is likely to remain between 38-40 degrees Celsius. We are expecting very and hot and humid weather on the first and second day of Eid-ul-Fitr,” Met Office Karachi Chief Meteorologist Abdur Rashid told The News on Monday.

Most parts of the country, especially Balochistan, Sindh and Sothern Punjab, were in the grip of the sweltering heat with temperature up to 50 degrees Celsius, but the weather remained moderate, in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius, in the city during the entire Ramazan.

Met officials said they were expecting the temperature to rise in Karachi soon after the end of Ramzan, adding that hot and humid weather would prevail till June 10. “The weather will start getting pleasant after June 15 and light drizzle can be experienced before and after the sunset in the city after June 20,” the Met chief said.