Mon Jun 03, 2019
Bureau report
June 3, 2019

Police to maintain law & order in tribal districts: IGP

National

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan on Sunday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would spare no effort to maintain law and order in the merged districts.

An official communiqué said that the Inspector General of Police visited Miranshah in North Waziristan, where he was accorded a warm welcome. Gifts were also presented to him.

The Inspector General of Police said the basic needs of the police force would be met on a priority basis to ensure effective policing in the tribal districts.Later, the Inspector General of Police held a meeting which was attended by local elders.

The jirga members informed the Inspector General of Police that the local people had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace and reaffirmed their commitment to do so in the future as well.

