Inflation peaks in Ramazan

LAHORE: The performance and interest of the government to provide relief and establish its writ were exposed with its failure to implement price lists and control the price hike of essential kitchen items during Ramazan.

The public first time witnessed worst-ever inflation of perishable items during Ramazan in which prices of all vegetables and fruits skyrocketed. The sellers were also found complaining about inflation as they claimed that inflation affected their sale. They said that increase in the prices adversely affected their income as they purchased fruits and vegetables at higher rates from wholesale markets.

Open violation of the price list was observed across the city both in makeshift Ramazan bazaars and open markets across the holy month exposed that the government had no mechanism to control the phenomena.

This week official price of onion was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, and in open markets it sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg and in Ramazan bazaar it was fixed at Rs46 per kg where mixed quality was sold. The price of potato soft skin was fixed at Rs21 to 22 per kg, and hard skin at Rs16 to 17 per kg and stored variety at Rs16 to 17 per kg, while in Ramazan bazaars stored variety rate was fixed at Rs22 per kg. The price of tomato was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg.

This week again, lemon was only sold at agricultural marketing stalls at Rs149 per kg while Ramazan bazaar rates were fixed Rs227 to 237 per kg and sold at Rs300 per kg. Garlic local was gained by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs108 to 114 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, garlic hernaiy was issued rate of Rs170 to 176 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ginger Chinese fixed at Rs195 per kg, not sold, garlic Thai gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 176 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg. Brinjal was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Cucumber farm white was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, while cucumber local fixed Rs28 to 30 per kg, and in Ramazan bazaar it was sold at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg in the list, and Rs30 per kg in Ramazan bazaars price cards.

Spinach was fixed at Rs10 to 12 kg, Rs20 issued in Ramazan bazaars, sold at Rs40 per kg. Zucchini long fixed at Rs15 to 17 per kg, not sold, Zucchini farm fixed at Rs15 to 17 per kg, also not available and local white variety was fixed at Rs32 to 35 per kg, Rs40 issued in Ramazan bazaars, sold at Rs50 per kg. Cauliflower was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs75 to 79 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed Rs18 to 20 per kg. Green chili price was reduced by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs30 per kg, in Ramazan bazaars Rs50 price cards were issued while sold up to Rs60 per kg.

Capsicum gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 58 per kg, and in Ramazan bazaars Rs60 per kg rates were issued. Carrot was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg in Ramazan bazaars. Coriander was sold at Rs200 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Luffa was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, and Rs35 per kg price cards issued in Ramazan bazaars, sold at Rs40 per kg. Ladyfinger was fixed Rs40 to 44 per kg, in Ramazan bazaars price cards were issued at Rs45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Mangoes unripe were fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs110 to 280 per kg, while for lower quality it was fixed at Rs140 per kg, while imported price was issues at Rs280 per kg in price list, and Rs275 price cards were issued in Ramazan bazaars.

The price of banana special category was gained by Rs16 per dozen, fixed at Rs156 to 162 per dozen, not available, A-category at Rs118 to 124 per dozen with an increase of Rs10 per dozen, while rate in Ramazan bazaars were issued at Rs140 per dozen, while B-category was fixed at Rs70 to 74 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs90 to 96 per kg, while Ramazan bazaars Rs120 price cards were issued and sold at Rs140 per kg.

Dates were fixed at Rs130 to 176 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Melon fixed at Rs50 to 53 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs35 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Loquat was fixed at Rs90 to 96 per kg, B-category sold at Rs120 per kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs200 to 206 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs60 to 156 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 180 per kg. Peach A-category was fixed at Rs150 to 156 per kg, and B-category at Rs100 to 106 per kg, while mixed quality was sold at Rs130 to 140 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs220 to 226 per kg, while yellow was fixed 130 to 136 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs270 to 276 per kg, in Ramazan bazaars at Rs280 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.